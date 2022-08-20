Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $503.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.09. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

