Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $103.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.54.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

