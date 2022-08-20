Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RTM opened at $168.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $149.13 and a 52 week high of $192.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.72.

