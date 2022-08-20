Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 151 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after buying an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after buying an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $180.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.