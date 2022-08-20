Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 427 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $90.33 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.