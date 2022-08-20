KittyCake (KCAKE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,257.00

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. KittyCake has a market capitalization of $98,783.75 and approximately $69,257.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KittyCake coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KittyCake has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KittyCake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KittyCake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KittyCake using one of the exchanges listed above.

