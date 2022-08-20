Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $39.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 166,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,604,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,684,321.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 389,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

KOD opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.89. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

