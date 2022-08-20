Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$3.20 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $201,401,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $11,078,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $7,180,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

