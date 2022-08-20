Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $10.45. Koss shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 287,872 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of -1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

In related news, Director William Jesse Sweasy purchased 17,153 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,384.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,384.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koss by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at $5,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

