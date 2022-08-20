Kryptomon (KMON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,030.00

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $23,030.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00782587 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kryptomon
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
