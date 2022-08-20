Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.28

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and traded as low as $23.77. Kuraray shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 2,120 shares traded.

Kuraray Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and film, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products and GENESTAR.

