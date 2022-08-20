L & S Advisors Inc Buys 171 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.6 %

ETN stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

