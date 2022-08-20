L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,344,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 188,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 143,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,828,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,857. The company has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

