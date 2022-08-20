L & S Advisors Inc Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.08. 2,493,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,458. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

