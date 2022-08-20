L & S Advisors Inc Invests $5.59 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,628. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

