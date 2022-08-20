L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 1,979 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in McKesson by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,396 shares of company stock worth $14,471,365. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.01. 875,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,175. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

