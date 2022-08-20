L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 7,111 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.51. 1,124,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,937. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.98 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

