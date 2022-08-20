L & S Advisors Inc Sells 4,189 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $105.14. 7,067,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upped their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.