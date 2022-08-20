L & S Advisors Inc Takes $7.34 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $118.75. 3,827,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,856. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.