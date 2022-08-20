L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CHH. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also

