Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $19,740.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

