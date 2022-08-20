Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.57 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 880,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,161. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $85.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Lantheus

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,251 shares of company stock valued at $575,133. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

