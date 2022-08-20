LCMS (LCMS) Market Cap Hits $10,445.77

LCMS (LCMS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. LCMS has a market cap of $10,445.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00780804 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LCMS Profile
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
Buying and Selling LCMS
