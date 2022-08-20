Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

