Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 16,083 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 7.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,398 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

