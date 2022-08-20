Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 4,761,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,497. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

