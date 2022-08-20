Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $261.01

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.01 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 277.40 ($3.35). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 270.60 ($3.27), with a volume of 12,411,838 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.59) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 343.17 ($4.15).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 794.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

In other news, insider John Kingman bought 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,012.29). In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,012.29). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,228.82 ($2,693.11). Insiders have bought a total of 22,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,633 over the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

