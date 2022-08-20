LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff Sells 15,977 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,682.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LZ opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

