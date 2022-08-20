LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller Sells 12,632 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $144,762.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,599.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

