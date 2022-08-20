LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Up 4.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

LexaGene Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$15.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

