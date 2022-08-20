LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 850 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.