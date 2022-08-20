LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 534.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 441,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Walmart by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 30,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

