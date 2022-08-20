LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 253.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.