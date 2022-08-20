LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

