LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $945,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,076 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

