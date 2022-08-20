LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

INTC opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

