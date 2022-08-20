LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,800 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $373.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $695.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

