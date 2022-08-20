LGT Group Foundation Buys 11,769 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

