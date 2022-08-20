LGT Group Foundation Buys 2,718 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in HubSpot by 973.2% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $351.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.05 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

