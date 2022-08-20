LGT Group Foundation Cuts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

