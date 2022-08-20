LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 168.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,771,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $439,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 172.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 228,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 57,026 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

