LGT Group Foundation Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after purchasing an additional 772,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after buying an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.50. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

