LGT Group Foundation Has $4.38 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $14,642,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

