LGT Group Foundation Has $5.54 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

