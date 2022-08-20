LGT Group Foundation Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,393,000 after buying an additional 961,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.34 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

