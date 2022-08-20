LGT Group Foundation Invests $3.89 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $403.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

