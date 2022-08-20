LGT Group Foundation Invests $7.87 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,138,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $37.60 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.