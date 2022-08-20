LGT Group Foundation Purchases 6,810 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

