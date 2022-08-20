LGT Group Foundation Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,047 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

MET opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

