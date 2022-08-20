LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.27% of Materion worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Materion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.30. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $97.89.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King started coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

